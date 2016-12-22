Another Young MTV Reality Show Member Dead

The life expectancy of an MTV reality show cast member settles in right around your sub-Saharan nation with ebola water enemas. You're lucky to get off with a moderate heroin habit and a series of non-violent felony arrests. In between ideating video gems lambasting white males for being lame racists, MTV cooks up an endless series of dysfunctional teen reality shows featuring mentally and emotionally disturbed young men and women completely ill prepared for fame. The only difference between MTV and a street pimp is that the street pimp is too forthright to hide behind a bullshit excuses about the therapeutic value of their entertainment offering.

Valerie Fairman is the latest dead MTV reality show alum. She made it to the ripe old age of 23 before overdosing in her bathroom. Fairman was one of the stars of MTV's 16 and Pregnant, a show designed to glamorize teen getting knocked up by shitty assaultive boyfriends. How will they cope under these horrendous circumstances we encouraged them to attain? There's probably a study that shows the horrible outcomes of rewarding people for destructive behavior. Or there should be. Fairman went on to be arrested multiple times for prostitution and ill-fated run-ins with the cops likely involving narcotics. The MTV alumni support program isn't as strong as it could be, if it existed, or they cared even a tiny bit.

It's unclear what becomes of Fairman's young daughter, though MTV legal is running a risk assessment on a 7 and Orphaned show featuring the kids of their dead former underaged employees. Between second grade without parents and getting knocked up freshman year in high school there's a wealth of drama to be had on camera. Assholes.