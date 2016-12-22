Paris Jackson Bikini Makeout Session On The Beach And Shit Around The Web

Paris Jackson makes out with her d-bag boyfriend in a bikini. (TMZ)

Melissa Debling gets topless for your Christmas pleasure. (Egotastic All-Stars)

Stephanie Seymour in a sheer dress will remind you of how awesome the 90's were. (Egotastic)

Elsa Hosk has a nip slip. (Taxi Driver)

Girls on their knees and ready to serve. (The Chive)

Avril Lavigne wants Facebook to leave Nickleback alone. Nope. (Dlisted)

Charlotte McKinney lingeries in a hotel room. (Drunken Stepfather)

This is why Assassin's Creed sucks. (Ranker)