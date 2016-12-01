Porn Productions Not as Light and Lively As They Seem

It's easy to imagine the well-adjusted and mirthful characters in and around porn sets. Though strung out addicts and child abuse victims whose STD sores have their own sinister mustaches is slightly more apt. Years of fictitious media depictions have led people to believe the porn business is something it's absolutely not. Decent.

Porn actress Nikki Benz took to Twitter to alert everybody that she'd been assaulted on set during production by a director named "Tony T.". Nobody knows exactly who Tony T. is since it turns out it's popular non de plume for cinematographers of double fisted anal.

Did you see the part where I said cut, where I said I’m not OK with this? … I said no. I guess rape scenes are in now, huh? The director himself put his hands on me and was choking me. Never in a million years did I think Brazzers would allow it.

Porn company Brazzers insisted they do not tolerate any type of behavior that endangers the well-being of actors, if you discount The AIDS and the fact that no good man will ever marry you. They also noted for the legal record that they don't produce pornography, they merely commission third party productions like "Tony T." and distribute the content. That may be an arcane distinction, but porn outlets and drug lords tend to insist you understand all the things they are not responsible for in the supply chain.

Nikki Benz received a ton of social media support from the men who jizz watching her get slapped and reamed. Also from retired porn legend Jenna Jameson who finally had a news story she could inject herself into that made sense:

You are a strong woman, and just know you have all of us behind you, willing to fight at your side!!!!

Not for nothing, but you're going to want to not use 'we're all behind you' metaphors with a porn actress who's been freshly torn asunder. Nikki Benz is a strong woman, in context. That context being standing up for yourself in a business where most women would shut up and take it because they don't want to risk losing work. The larger context of strength might be you not fucking on camera for money.

If this dude did choke you out against your will, he deserves an alley way two to the head and an eternal rest in a dumpster. Nobody will miss him. Still, if you're in a job where you're only almost being assaulted for a living daily, you might wish to consider how that might dull the alarm to allegations that you've been really assaulted. When the girl in accounting says the boss started fucking her over a chair and wringing her neck, everybody gasps and leaps into action. See if you can be more like that girl. You also get paid vacations and the ability to pee normally.