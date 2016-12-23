YouTube Guys Still Fake Victims (VIDEO)

Is YouTube star analogous to porn star? What do you mean by star exactly, anal without knowing the chap's name, or a predilection towards video diaries, personality disorders, and goofy hair? Adam Saleh does a lot of Muslim-centric material on YouTube, but like many annoying bores who spend their every waking minute posting banal content while trolling for hits, he isn't left with much time to live his earthly life and develop material. That guy who plays video games for a living is on to something. He doesn't have to write. If you do, stick to the stereotypes you're reinforcing, you fucking hacks.

Saleh and his buddy went on a Delta Airlines flight and started getting loud and acting like jackasses so they were kicked off the plane. At the spur of the moment they decided to go with the racist angle. False flags are a hallmark of these people. They're begging for a hate crime. You're not that special, the Klan wouldn't deem you worthy of serving time. Saleh posted a video complete with bad acting:

"You guys are racist. I cannot believe my eyes. I cannot believe it. I spoke a word in a different language and you say you feel uncomfortable?"

These displays are often poorly thought out. In this case, like most, the premise is completely implausible. You don't have to be Bob Woodward to crack this case, just a person with a halfway active mind. A bunch of the passengers came out and said Saleh is lying. Say Hi to Calum McSwiggan and Alexis Jones. This should in no way impact his career, because his fans think Sour Patch Kids are part of a healthy diet. Hopefully he internalizes some shame, that's all we can ask for. Next time you hear someone speaking Arabic report them to the TSA and give a shout out to Saleh, he may have created those actual victims.