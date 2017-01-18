Antonio Brown Apologizes (VIDEO)

Antonio Brown apologized for the Facebook Live video he streamed of coach Mike Tomlin's post game speech, in which he ironically told the team to "stay focused" and "keep a low profile." It turns out live streaming stuff in the locker room is against league rules, because even the legally retarded higher ups at the NFL understand the number of N-bombs, F-bombs, and references to the trinity that take place.

Brown said he was excited in the moment and that he's sorry for taking the focus away from the team. Mike Tomlin, for completely unknown reasons, also apologized. Presumably for calling the Patriots "assholes" in his speech, which even the nuns in Southie do. Between preoccupation with Facebook and unwarranted apologies, this Steelers team looks to be becoming extremely pussified and you should probably bet against them. Next thing you know they're going to want to partake in the concussion protocol.

It's hard to hold any ill will towards Brown, he was just having a good time, and he's a badass. Not like a Hillary Clinton badass, but a real one. What's more troubling is the increasing reality that you can't hang out in a locker room without someone live streaming it. This will lead to increasing self censorship which will manifest itself in several perverse ways, not the least of which people vicariously voting for Donald Trump because he said naughty things.

Bars and islands which ban phones might become extremely popular. Invest now before your assets are siezed by the cops after an incriminating Facebook post from D'Angelo Russell or just the shitty neighbor kid.