Bob Dylan's Grandson Super Cool Model

Levi Dylan is Bob Dylan's grandson and son of Jacob Dylan of The Wallflowers. He is a male model. That's a pretty steep downward trajectory. There may be no better barometer to judge the decline of American society by than the worth of the profession chosen by the progeny of super rich dudes. Used to be you'd go to school, maybe get into lawyering, doctoring, the family business. Or, you could strike out and blaze your own path. Increasingly for American kids, the choice is neither.

Now you can be a total pot head and get paid a few days a year based off your last name, or, your grandpa's stage name, and pretend you have a job. Dylan explained his choice to parade around looking like an idiot as a practical blue collar type of decision similar to choosing life in the coal mines:

"I gave up on music. I still love to play, but it’s too hard to make a living. And I think that was a mature decision to make."

Totally, this modeling thing should last until the next tier of your trust fund kicks in. Over under he practiced the guitar fifteen minutes a day?

Dylan recently modeled for Dulce and Gabbana. Also modeling on that same fashion show: Tommy Lee's son, Jude Law's son, and Cindy Crawford's son, to name a few. Assuming you are starting on third base, doesn't deciding you want to be a model mean you're an incredible loser? It would be like a middle class kid deciding they want to be a janitor. Actually, that would be a lot cooler if it wasn't done in a shitty hipster Shia LaBeouf fashion. Harvard wouldn't have been a bad call. His brain probably turned to mush a long time ago. This is the result of terrible parenting. The American Dream has just slipped away, and it's wearing incredibly overpriced stupid looking shoes.