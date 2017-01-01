British Entertainment People Also In Need of a Punch

Ewan McGregor pulled out of his Trainspotting 2 promotional interview on Good Morning Britain five minutes before air when he learned that Piers Morgan would be on the opposing brightly colored couch. What's McGregor's rift with Morgan? You could run the gamut of Piers Morgan asshole like behavior, pompous discord, self-serving nature, or merely his shit eating grin. But that wasn't it. McGregor took time before fleeing the TV set with his entourage to Tweet. You know, like strong and confident men do.

‘Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.'

Morgan had lambasted the Women's March in the U.S. as a vulgar Trump-as-abusive-man hating league of shrieking abortion rights activists headlined by foul mouthed celebrities invoking incest and rape jokes. So, pretty much what it was. Or as so believed by at least half the country. British elites have been riled since the Brexit vote by largely working class white Brits dashed their visions of one carbon neutral Europe. The Trump victory caused them to tumble of their expensive horses prancing on their estates protected from taxation by legacy feudal decrees.

Morgan snatched the opportunity to pen a bombastic anti-McGregor essay in the Daily Mail, winding up with wondering how McGregor and his ilk cozy up to the likes of Roman Polanski and other gross filmmakers while labeling anybody who voted Brexit or Trump as a horrible sexist, racist, cave dweller. Again, good point, if not for Piers Morgan being such an inimitable jackass, it could stick. Though likely not.

Stephen Hawking could provide a five page proof on why celebrities are out of touch douchebags with far more desire for acceptance than depth of knowledge. It would be labeled patriarchal and Madonna would make jokes about how guys in wheelchairs can't fuck. HuffPo would call it the perfect comeback and another actress would rise to talk about the high school abortion she can no longer keep secret. Dumbing down isn't a destination, it's a journey.