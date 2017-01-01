Bryana Holly Is the New Hot Chick Everybody's Dating

The role of about half-dozen super good looking not super well paid models is to date various second tier celebrities. Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper can get their own high profile girlfriends. But what about Brody Jenner and that dude from 5 Seconds of Summer you want to punch in the face? So, all of them.

Enter Bryana Holly. Passed around is only a derogatory descriptor until you get to six-figures per annum in bookings. Also, discounted if the term is specifically in the mission statement you crafted with management. Victoria's Secret hates American chicks. What's a girl with a nice body to do? Somebody say STEM.

* * * * * * * *

This is Bryana Holly in her latest work with Randall Slavin. He gets to shoot good looking mostly naked women in his studio for a real job. Good gig if you can get it.