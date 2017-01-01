Camila Morrone Knows Shit

Formal education is a waste if you're semi good looking and have tons of Instagram followers. Cami Morrone dishes out fashion advice, travel and decor advice, health and nutrition advice, all based off the fact she has pouty lips and her dad was a male supermodel, whatever the hell that means. God never intended men to be super good looking and straight.

Celebrities have forever dished out advice in areas where they have little actual expertise. Once you know people will listen regardless of your qualifications, it's hard to stop talking. They didn't used to be nineteen with professionally designed websites to give an official air to their recommendations based off anecdotal experiences of a teenager. They also weren't being paid under the table by brands as "social influencers". The laws are still catching up to this shit. The average age of a FTC Commissioner is ten years past natural death. What's this Internet you speak of?

Are you qualified to tell other girls the best tops to get guys to notice your tits in? Probably, though Sofia Vergara at forty-four knows far better. When you start dabbling in glucose index discussions I'd like to at least see a GED. Being besties with Hailey Baldwin isn't an answer for "list all degrees or certifications" on your application.