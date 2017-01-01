Chick Flick Reboots and Microsoft's Bestiality Gigs on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #73

It's been hard to stay focused this week as Hollywood's VIPs leap from one story bridges to express their discontent with shit they can't quite put into coherent words. Stick the landing. Your Malibu home remains heated by atmospheric destroying monoxides.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast Matt and I delve into the inane mess of rebooting male movies with female casts, Joss Whedon rape murder torture threats, Microsoft kiddy torture porn jobs available, the sparseness of attractive women athletes and why that's okay, a nation of GoFundMe millennials needing a spanking, and Matt trying to remain sober enough to explain why the future will suck worse than you know. It's inspiring in its pure depression.

