Chief Keef Arrested for Being Original Gangster

You can only be so gangster when you live in Tarzana. You're in between Tori Spelling and a quiet couple that runs a menorah shop. Rapper Chief Keef took it upon himself to lead his gun toting posse into the home of music producer Ramsay tha Great for a late night beat down with assault rifles. If you have a thousand hours free, you get can to the bottom of the beef between the two. For now just relish the names people give themselves when they can choose anything.

Now if I was a celebrity I wouldn’t come personally jump a person with you five friends and a Ak 47 that’s just dumb your famous (sic). “Now I’m taking everything from you . U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on…….. yea I’m pressing charges on yo ass. You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We’ll see u in court.”

Ramsay went on selfie-camera saying he didn't give a shit if the homies called him a rat for fingering Chief Keef in his home invasion. He claims not to be a gangster, merely a music producer who works with gangsters. Like being Capone's bookkeeper. You're not supposed to have your quiet suburban home shot up. Though Capone's bookkeeper probably went by Bob, not necessarily Bob tha Great.

Keef's label says they've got his back on this one. Meaning, they don't want guys running into their Los Angeles homes at 2am with assault rifles for payback. At some level you have to respect the few remaining rappers who roll around at night in paramilitary fashion looking for fucked up street justice. Though more respect to locking these fuckers up indefinitely because this is the San Fernando Valley, Chief. As Ramsay so presciently noted, it's not Chicago shit.