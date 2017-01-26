Drew Carey's Not Real Son Seems Dangerous (VIDEO)

Last week a video went around of a Fox News reporter interviewing a kid at an anti-Trump rally in DC who boasted about starting a bonfire in the street and yelled "Screw the President!' Though this was the night before the inauguration so the joke's on him. Also, he turned out to be Drew Carey's son, Conor. Which is good, because if he had been poor and black and starting fires in the streets of DC, he's be onto his fourth ass rape by the bigger kids in juvie by now.

Conor isn't actually Drew Carey's son. He's a kid previously made by Nicole Jaracz who Carey asked to marry him in 2007, never married, then left in 2012 for a hotter younger blond chick. Carey promised to continue to raise Conor as his own son, during and after ditching Jaracz, which apparently he did, taking him to the D.C. rally to kick up a few embers and curse out the President. Easy Conor, save some villainous angst for spoiled rich kid time in college. When interviewed about Conor's Lord of the Flies riff, Carey defended himself by noting that he'd lost track of the kid at the protest. That's not actually a defense. Your chubby not real son's eleven and standing by himself amid hordes of dudes with bandanas over their faces.

Drew Carey and his former fiancee had a strong talk with Conor about swearing and igniting urban conflagrations and they're convinced he's learned his lesson. He was allowed to ask if his mom and not real dad would be marrying other people again soon and which villa he might be living in this time next year and what names he should call the adults. It's possible it's not the President this kid is really angry at.