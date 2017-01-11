Good for the Weeknd, Go Get Some

The Weeknd has established a solid niche for himself. Both professionally with his pop music, iconic hair, and Michael Jackson styled voice, and more importantly, in fucking famous young pop culture chicks. He plowed into Bella Hadid the day she turned eighteen, or that is how the official record reads. Now he's onto Selena Gomez. These aren't just any young women, these are young women with tens of millions of social media followers. Don't try to explain it, just get in there and get some silver and gold, Black Yukon Cornelius.

The gossip rags are already framing the feud between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. This Canadian dude is living the dream, invariably on his way through a solid DiCaprio level of young famous model and entertainer pussy. He will always have no comment and smile and say kind things about them all. There's something admirable about a man who keeps focus. Also one that makes the girls unanimously refer to him as "super nice" even while he's fucking their best friend.