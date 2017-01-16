Hailey Baldwin Piling Up the Tiny Tats

There was a time when commercial product filled girls magazines cautioned teens about smoking or unprotected sex or tattoos. That was from the beginning of time up until a few years ago. No more disclaimers about how tattoos you think are totes amaze at eighteen you'll be painfully and expensively lasering off at thirty. Before the lasers, you were stuck with the ink you'd watch age and sag as you matured. Is that a butterfly with the name "Jason" in the middle, because it looks like a slice of moldy bundt cake with the word "ass" faintly visible. Consider full length garments up to and in the casket.

Hailey Baldwin added more tattoos to her body to tempt Fate which made her rich and famous for being okay looking, with the name Baldwin and the bona fides of Jenner girls best friends. The best friend gig didn't pay shit before rap music and celebrity modeling. Baldwin added more tattoos to her body and Teen Vogue went into hyper praise mode. It's one thing to blog like a twelve year old about new hair styles and shoes, another about back and neck tattoos.

These girls don't go to school after twelve and are only surrounded with each other and paid assistants. Occasionally, paid parents. Like a giggling Lord of the Flies girl group with accommodations at the Four Seasons and Amex black cards. Who's the adult in the room again? Show us your tits and we'll call this one even.