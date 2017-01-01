Joss Whedon Unhinged

Nothing says impotency quite like Twitter insults. Life was better when you had to say something to somebody else's face or, in the least, risk running into them at the Safeway. The belligerents who didn't give a fuck still voiced their harsh opinions and took a punch to the nose and the rest of the people grumbled in silence like God intended. Now everybody's a licensed blowhard.

TV and film director and self-nominated Hollywood political spokesperson Joss Whedon Tweeted some tough guy shit about Paul Ryan for threatening Planned Parenthood funding. It's abortion, it's always abortion:

Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro,

That's neither witty, clever or helpful to getting what you want. More abortions presumably. Or feminist bona fides. Or merely hating on Trump after watching your political viral shorts fail to succeed on election day. It's pure masturbation best left to people who have no other outlets of expression. If you're worth $100 million and you have green light power in Hollywood, you have a massive media advantage in voicing your political opinion. You're the precise opposite of disenfranchised. Why the fuck are you trolling on Twitter?

I know the answer and I'm not telling. Hint: it's not flattering.