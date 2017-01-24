Lee O'Denat Dead; Possibly Killed in Hair Pulling Ghetto Girl Fight

Lee O'Denat, founder of WorldStarHipHop, was found dead in his bed at forty-three. That probably won't be the full and final details of his death. You know at forty-three you still expect to wake up in the morning.

The man who went by the nickname "Q" started up WorldStarHipHop about the same time this site and Perez and TMZ got going. Before TMZ turned heavily into black celebrity and athlete thug culture, it was WorldStarHipHop that owned a monopoly on black people doing stupid shitty stuff on camera. Q used to refer to WorldStar as the CNN of the Ghetto. Which considering how shitty CNN has become, about sums it up. But Q favored admirable bravado and told people to change the fucking channel if they didn't want to see chicks twerking and scratching off each other's braids or homeboys accidentally shooting off their dicks:

People want to watch an ugly side of someone then blame us for showing it, but what about the people actually doing it? Why click on it? It’s like why watch porno on HBO at midnight? You have the choice to watch what you want. The remote control is in your hand. People will click it, watch it, then hate on me for watching the video. Then why did you watch the video? It’s a choice we all have. You can’t point fingers. It’s your guilty pleasure. Point at yourself.

Fuck yeah. Change the fucking channel is both the last ditch defense of smut peddlers and one compelling and correct logical argument. That makes it awesome. I'm filming traffic accidents and you're rubbernecking. We're both shitty but one of us is worse because I'm not complaining about you getting off watching.

The beauty of the net is the niche. There's something for everybody. Picking out somebody else's pornography as less high minded than your own is ultimately an argument best left to assholes with tons of free time. Your morality killed Q. If he died during a bong explosion it better be on tape.