Michael Jackson TV Movie With White Jacko Canceled Last Minute

It's possible the British channel who hired super white Joseph Fiennes to portray Michael Jackson in a short made for TV spoof never intended to air the piece. This reeks of pure stunt. The obligatory "racism" uproar began as soon as they announced the casting almost a year ago. What changed since then to cause their last minute cancellation of "Urban Myths" on British television?

British channel SkyArts tweeted some kind of epiphany following Paris Jackson's nauseous reaction to seeing Fiennes as her caricatured father in the trailer moment.

We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events & never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.

You spelled offence stupidly, stupid Brits. Also, you're pussies. Or conspired this entire time merely to draw attention to your paid subscription channel. Our bad. Paris Jackson wasn't happy seeing her dad as a clown faced white dude with a crazy lilted baby voice? Who could've see that coming? No, you can't get your ten pounds fifty back, England. Joseph Fiennes fully supports us stealing your Queen-faced money. Is there any solace knowing the British media is as shitty as the American media? Not much. Cling to it.