Miley Cyrus Impersonator Denies Blackface (VIDEO)

A yet to be released show called Thanks for Trying has some top shelf panties in a bunch because it features a likeness of Miley Cyrus performing in blackface. Cyrus herself was apparently displeased with the news, as she is onboard with the social justice plan to eliminate makeup from movie sets. Then we'll move onto casting and insist only white actors play white characters, black actors play black characters, and the cast of Hamilton can do whatever the fuck they want. Of course the terms White, Black, Asian, and Hispanic are gross oversimplifications of culture and race, but who cares. We've got to tell people what to do, and we're not going to start with the city council of Flynt. They're not on Twitter.

Mardee Shackleford is an actress, model, and professional Miley Cyrus impersonator. From the looks of her, perhaps Miley Cyrus should become a Mardee Shackleford impersonator. You don't see Nicole Kidman dressing up like Courtney Love. Shackleford, who played Miley in the pilot, says she never saw any blackface on set, and that if she was aware of any such shenanigans she wouldn't have taken the part. This leaves a few scenarios: Someone mistook Brandy Norwood for a black Miley Cyrus, a later scene involves a black Miley Cyrus, or people are so desperate to be offended and out of real problems now that they're simply writing things like "Miley Cyrus" "Body Shaming" "Katy Perry" "Armpit Hair" and "Blackface" on dice, throwing them against the wall, and then blogging about it. Hopefully this show comes out soon, we need more Shackleford. Also, less Miley.