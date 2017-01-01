Reza Farahan Fearful of Islamic Radicals

Reza Farahan is the one mustached Persian dude Bravo casting found who would suck a dildo on camera and get wasted and talk excitedly about man ass which made him eminently cast worthy for Shahs of Sunset. Bravo doesn't plan for every single one of their shows to lean overtly gay, it's random happenstance. In an interview promoting the show, Farahan mentioned a moment in filming he insisted producers cut from the show, where he yells out "Fuck Ayatollah Khomeini".

“I legitimately feel like he is ‘blank’ and I said it, and then I realized, Hmm, I come from a terrorist nation, they kill people for a lot less, so I called the producers and said, ‘You know that little thing I said about Khomeini? Maybe we can — well, I don’t want to die because there are Muslim extremists that will be offended.’ So, they cut that out.”

By way of advice, Bravo couldn't give a shit if you get killed. The producers dream about your post-murder special episode. They've already polled your social circle to see who would be willing to throw themselves on the coffin. What they're worried about is offending Muslims in any possible. Also, for the record, if any jihadis contact you it's not for infidel decapitations, its unquestionably for a down low hookup.

Farahan notes he only ever asked Bravo producers to cut one scene once before. That time at his Bachelor party when he got wasted, made out with male strippers, and simulated fellatio. That's when Bravo reminded him exactly why he's on the show.