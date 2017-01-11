Steve Harvey Bonafide Idiot

Steve Harvey went on TV and said some shit that was actually racist. Not something fake racist involving a comic book character being hashed out by idiots on Twitter. Concretely racist. It's almost refreshing in a way. You want to rub Lena Dunham's face in it. See, this is what it looks like! Harvey is comfortable enough in his role as the black and impossibly less talented Dr Phil that he didn't filter the following thoughts before they left his enormous velcro clad mouth. Reading the title of a self help book he said:

"How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men. Excuse me, do you like Asian men? [Asking the audience]. No thank you. How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men. That’s one page too! You like Asian men? I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time... I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce."

Harvey is currently in a lawsuit battle over some tapes his former assistant made of him saying incredibly racist shit such as that blacks should be encouraged to "Spit on white people." It's unclear if he will be fired from his nine jobs or if people will just look the other way on this because of the double standard allowing black guys to be racist, which is actually pretty racist itself.

Most game show hosts are complete idiots. They're the only ones who can remain enthusiastic and not suicidal through the monotony of something so supremely lame. Harvey has the distinction of hosting his own talk show for thirty years and never saying anything interesting, just nodding and recapping what his welfare recipient guests already said followed by something he read on a motivational poster. He should consider himself lucky. He should also not have a job anymore. We can say it's because he's racist but deep down we know it's because he just really sucks.