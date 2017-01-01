Tom Hiddleston Lost The Room

Christian Slater and Vince Vaughn looked like they wanted to punch Tom Hiddleston in the mouth as he attempted to promote his shitty show The Night Manager by weaving it into a yarn about the humanitarian crisis in the Sudan. As it turns out, the show is doing wonders for the people over there. Just ask Tom Hiddleston if you can stomach the smell of Clorox that Taylor Swift left him permanently touched with. She needed to cross off a Brit, she has a spreadsheet:

"I recently went to South Sudan, which is the youngest country in the world - in east Africa, with the United Nations Children's Fund. I do a little bit of work with them, try to spread the word as best I can. It's a terrible situation happening for children. The Night Manager is about arms dealing and there are far too many arms going in to South Sudan... One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen where we were staying. And a group of young men and women tottered over to the table... They were a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses and they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month they had binge watched the Night Manager... So I dedicate this to those out there who are doing their best."

It's tough to alienate a group of drunk narcissists. These speeches are supposed to go down like the 5 am public access slot. Nobody's paying attention and those who are can't say under oath what actually happened. Once the words leave your retarded mouth they are supposed to slip into the ether as if they never existed. That is unless you make a concerted effort to stir things up like Meryl Streep or somehow manage to come off as supremely hatable after just being given an award like Hiddleston, which is an unenviable achievement but still perversely impressive. It's unclear if Slater is more perturbed by Hiddleston or the genocide, at this point it's a close call.