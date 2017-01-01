White Michael Jackson Sickens Paris

There remains a not large, but not insignificant Michael Jackson fan base of largely heavyset women who idolized Jackson in his life, and beatified him in his death. Those very same hordes went ballistic when it was announced the very white actor Joseph Fiennes would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British movie.

"Urban Myths" depicts the alleged cross country road trip of Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson in the days after 9/11 when the nation's air travel was halted. The made for TV movie contains a series of shorts of celebrity urban legends through the years, including a piece about a young Hitler being a gay painter. You don't hear much uproar from the Bavarians.

Jackson fans took a respite from defending their doped up unisexual god from child rape allegations to insist the casting was racist and an obvious character attack on Michael Jackson. Despite all the arcane debates over Michael Jackson's bleached skin hue and whether he was white or black in color, the cross racial casting was clearly done in the name of creating a marketing buzz. It worked.

With the arrival of the trailer for the film featuring brief snippets of Fiennes as Jackson, Paris Jackson has weighed in on seeing her father portrayed as a clown, and a white clown at that:

i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.

It's hard to put yourself in the shoes of a teen who lost her dad who she has to believe was a nice guy. Yet you'd think maybe any biopic, comedy or not, not referring to the dozens of young boys Jackson seduced at Neverland sleepovers is kind of a win. Like Hitler sucking cock. Is that all you got on a guy who cooked six million people to death?

Jackson fans are calling for a boycott of the TV movie when it airs next week. So, they just doubled the viewership. It looks fairly stupid, but harmless. Clearly a comedy, and anybody who doesn't love Brian Cox isn't a friend of yours.