Aaron Carter Jumped By His Opening Act

Aaron Carter was jumped by a member of the band opening for him at a dive bar in Bradley, Illinois. If you were opening for Aaron Carter, you'd want to kill somebody too. It reflects poorly on your chances for that big label deal.

Carter had a couple of hits seventeen years ago as a manufactured preteen pop star. He still tours off it for beer and cigarette money. One of the members of the opening act, Ill State, started spatting with Carter during his set and Carter asked bar security to kick the guy out. Carter yelled out 'Bye, Felipe' to the dude being tossed. Carter would later claim was a clever twist on the Bye, Felicia meme from Ice Cube's line in Friday. The booted guy took it as a racial slur, even though Hispanic isn't a race. It's an arcane distinction during bar fights.

The guy snuck back into the Looney Bin and attacked Carter who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening minor bruises from two punches to the body.

I know what you're going for. You're doing it wrong. The gangster thing will never stick despite the updated Twitter profile pic. Nice tattoo, it's running. You're the oldest twenty-nine year old anybody knows.

There are no winners here. The street cred story of sucker punching Aaron Carter holds up as well as Aaron's Party. You've shamed the Hispanic race like Aaron Carter has the whites. We used to joke about Obama drone strikes. Trump will actually do it.

Photo credit: Splash News