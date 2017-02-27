Advertisement

Alicia Arden Asked to Cover Up

Feb 27, 10:40 AM | celebrity | Lex |

Who you wearing. Saran Wrap. It's the only truly recyclable dress on this whole damn environmentally conscious red carpet. The Academy Awards didn't bring out any terrorist threats, but numerous people who took the opportunity of the media frenzied weekend for self-promotion.

If you're forty-seven and showing up to an Oscar viewing party flashing your tits you're either sad and desperate or a perfect sign of the times to be exalted for your honesty. It was the Night of 100 Stars Gala. I counted four. Naked women have never ruined a party.

