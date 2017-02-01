Azealia Banks Kill Closet and Matt Barnes Cuckolding in the Last Men on Earth Podcast #75

This sky is falling routine is getting tiresome here in Los Angeles. Even though I think the immigrant ban thing is mostly a gimmick for political, I imagine places where there aren't Trump is Hitler rallies going on 24x7 and I smile. No, I don't want to control your uterus. Your better looking friend there, that's another matter. Tell me more about Steve Bannon please because I thought maybe I could go through life not having to know the names of Presidential advisors. He's Hitler too? C'mon, somebody has to be non-Hitler.

On this week's Last Men on Earth Podcast Matt and I delve deep into the cuckolding impotence of angry Matt Barnes, consider how the NFL decides which one ad to ban each year, re-warn all mankind to steer clear of crazy fucking chicks, try to come up with the names of men who've given birth to children, consider the possibility of a judge allowing Dr. Luke to finally rape Kesha, and say goodbye to the last lingering relevance of The Grammys and The Oscars.

Like us on iTunes or Colin Kaepernick will sign with your favorite football team for next season. If you're a 49ers fan, this will make you chuckle. Or cry.