Gregg Popovich White Guilt Enough for Everyone

Gregg Popovich is in danger of becoming the latest super rich white guy to explain to regular working white guys how they've had huge advantages in life. It's not an easy job, but some guy making serious bank in a cushy position needs to step up:

If you were born white, you automatically have a monstrous advantage educationally, economically, culturally in this society and all the systemic roadblocks that exist, whether it's in a judicial sense, a neighborhood sense with laws, zoning education, we have huge problems in that regard that are very complicated, but take leadership, time and real concern to try to solve. It's a tough one because people don't really want to face it.

By all practical measure, the people facing it tend to be top one-tenth of one-percenters loaded with guilt. Six million a year and private jet travel isn't exactly the same as the blue collar guy in Pittsburgh trying to pay the utilities while coaching his kid's rec league basketball team for free. They both intellectually understand the underlying point. Only one has time to make it an issue.

By all accounts, Popovich is a good dude. He's a great basketball coach as measured by performance. There's certainly merit to his concerns, despite his insistence on collectivizing blame by demographic checkbox. But you should realize you can't be an outspoken man of the people while living in a ten bedroom mansion discussing offshore tax shelters with your accountant. Nobody cheers Norma Rae if she's wearing Prada.

College sports and college basketball TV contracts are made possible by talented black kids being exploited for next to free by major university leaders. While black players in the NBA make solid money, they're still an organization of black contract employees making billions for a bunch of white billionaires. These are voluntary business decisions made between adults. But if you're looking to step up for Black History Month, maybe start at home. Or in the least, recognize how not all white privilege is equal. Yours seems to pay better than most.