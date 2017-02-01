Advertisement

Judd Apatow's New Show About a Cuckold, Go Figure (Mr. Skin Minute Video)

Feb 24, 1:23 PM

Leslie Mann's gimp's producing a new show on HBO called Crashing. It's about a lowly comedian whose wife sleeps with other men after he proves to be a sensitive loser who can't please her. Where does he come up with these off the wall ideas? As with all Apatow projects, it's reasonably funny if you can look past the inherent masculine sadness. Meaning, your wife or girlfriend will like it far more than you.

