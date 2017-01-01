Kendall Jenner Searching for a Hyphenate

If Audi commercials have taught us anything it's that being rich and pretty and stupid isn't enough for our daughters anymore. Kendall Jenner has made a small fortune being mostly naked and staring into the distance thinking about puppies. It's less demeaning when you consider it's been her dream since eleven. And her mom's dream for her since birth.

This insistence that models have secondary passions leads to a public relations ideating session called, "What Else Might Kendall Be Into?". Salads were brought in. The team came up with photography. It's a soft art. Who can define quality? It's not flying an airplane where it's hard to fake being awful.

Kendall agreed to pose for Love Magazine in some see-through underwear in exchange for the magazine publishing some of her photos of other models she shot in the hotel room in Beverly Hills during a coffee break. The process allowed Kendall some self-actualization and the opportunity to say stupid shit about her subjects:

Sienna [Miller] as awesome. She’s so natural and completely goes into a zone, which I guess comes from how brilliant she is as an actress. She killed it. It was a day before we went into the desert, at the Beverly Hills Hotel so it was really intimate. She seemed to find it so easy and she was moving around a ton. We’ve met before but we’ve never hung out. She knows Cara really well so it was great to get a chance to hang out with her.

What happened to STEM as a fake activity for girls? You couldn't put an engineer's hat on her and tell her she was a train conductor. Chugga-chugga-choo-choo. We're going to need to see your vagina now. Here's a gummy fish.