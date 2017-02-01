Kylie Jenner's Pop Up Shop A Trap

Kylie Jenner was in the news for three things. The fact that her new and price hiked lip coloring stick shit was the same as the old shit only remarked with fancier color names. A medical alert that her licensed eyeshadow might be causing you to relive every ugly person you ever fucked in your life. And a pop-up store in lower Manhattan selling all this crap over the weekend that caused a near riot situation. Hint: it's a trap. Your moron is showing.

You can write off anything teen girls do. They're the Roombas of humanity. Point to them and chuckle and hope they move on to another room. But this deep line of people waiting to be escorted twelve at a time into a tiny storefront to pay 10x markup on Kylie Jenner branded Chinese face paint seemed chocked full of grown adults. Men included. These should've been Taste of Armageddon disintegration booths. The war computers have simulated you'd be a casualty in the first three minutes of the conflict. Any conflict. You're expendability is matched only by your helplessness. You absolutely had nothing better to do on a Sunday morning? You can't blame the NFL offseason on this one.