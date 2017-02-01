Lena Dunham Bare Naked Beaver Yum Yum (Mr. Skin Minute VIDEO)

Because the Internet has everything, there exists a fan board somewhere for Lena Dunham fully exposed. No, not her uproarious but telling feminist social writings. Rather, her half sucked Tootsie Pop human form bereft of any clothing. It provides some insight as to why she's never had the good fortune to abort a fetus of her own.

Dunham kicked off the final season of the HBO subsidized show Girls with tons of skin. Not multiple instances of her naked, merely tons of skin by weight. She was this close to be awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Take a Free Tour of Mr. Skin.com. It's free and there are six figures of celebrity tits.

Check out the unrated version of the video above, full-frontal Dunham nudity!