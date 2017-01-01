Matt Barnes Can't Win

Here's the thing about the next dude who's banging the woman you used to call your wife. You can't beat him. No matter the tough talk and the expletives and even charging over to a party to kick his ass, he's still dipping his dick into what used to be yours. That's how dumb guys think. Smart guys forget the name of their ex after climbing back on the bike elsewhere and move on with their lives.

Matt Barnes simply can't let his Derek Fisher rage go. Fisher is cozied up to Barnes' ex-wife, Gloria Govan. Those ladies move around in the same manner as their baller husbands and boyfriends. Fisher recently was quoted in Bleacher Report interview mentioning how he brushes Barnes whining right off his shoulder. Barnes clapped back, as the suburban white kids and black gangster rappers like to say:

"He sound real tough on here, didn't sound like that when he was running around my house screaming & pleading."

Barnes took a lot of 'yessirs' from a bunch of his Fat Albert gang sycophants who can't comprehend that it's the man being tea-bagged by your former wife who hoists the trophy. At least to the extent that that haunting still keeps you awake at night doing curls and cleaning your gun. Also, Fisher has five rings. Or did until you stole them from his home.

Did you do that, Matt? Boast about it on Instagram while Fisher's coating your wife in the bed where she promised you she loved your man bun. Yahtzee.

