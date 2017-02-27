Perfect Ending to the Oscars

If Hollywood and Manhattan are expected to self-medicate their seizures over the Trump victory, Trump supporters need to stop with their repetitive ridiculing of the limousine liberals until fresh material arrives. Neither side has come up with a topper for weeks if not months. It's recycled trolling. You can't win a war of words through repetition.

The Oscars were obviously going to bash Trump and how he likes to slaughter Syrian refugees to use their hemoglobin to color his hair. Gays and women into the blood letting gurneys first. You can't watch the Academy Awards and scream at the set because of the seventeenth Trump crack or the nineteenth plodding scripted message on inclusiveness and diversity and tolerance. It's like watching the WNBA merely to repeat how the women aren't nearly as good as the men. That point became tired one game into the inaugural 1996 season.

Words have power. But almost nobody on the Oscar stage writes their own words. So it's unclear who really has the power. You can't go wrong by guessing unshaven fat guys in their 40's working at home in their underpants. We are pretty fucking awesome. By the theory of everybody reading from their scripts, the only fail of the evening perhaps was Kimmel. He's not a self-gratified thespian. He tells jokes. Fifty percent is not a great hit rate on a soft target with a complicit crowd.

If you didn't pick black across the board in your Oscars contest card, you're simply not understanding Hollywood. The town reeled last year with charges of racism. Any -ism is simply not bearable for a people lacking the inability for objective thinking. From black ABC hosts in the 90 minute pre-show to the black nominees to the black award winners, the whole nonsense of being beyond color was beyond ridiculous. Ask the Asians and the Hispanics. They didn't get squat.

When the whitey white film La La Land won the Best Picture statuettes, it was entirely fitting there was a never before card mixup. The big twist arose to snatch the golden bald men away from the jazz dance film and honor the gay black movie nobody saw. Perfect.

Michael Cleply of Deadline Hollywood was first to catch the meaning behind the evening's surprise ending. Understanding that in these politically charged times Hollywood felt a need to look super grown up and serious. Though in his political correctness bubble he missed the unvarnished reality:

To have endorsed a film [La La Land] about personal ambition, at the expense of films about sexual identity, as with Moonlight, or racial struggles, as with Fences or Hidden Figures, might have seemed to be a declaration of irrelevance. For Academy voters, apparently, a fairly serious awards show deserved an equally serious winner.

Replace "serious" with "we're seriously not racist, seriously" and you have your answer. Hacksaw Ridge was as serious as a film gets. It got almost nothing, though still better than every single Hispanic. This Oscars was about featuring black artists and entertainers and providing a mea culpa for the Oscars of one year earlier. That wasn't a standing ovation for Moonlight in the crowd, it was one giant sigh of relief.

Back to Brentwood. Make sure none of them are following us.