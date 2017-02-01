PETA Getting Good Use Out of Their Crocodile Masks

Animal rights protesters have been dogging Fashion Weeks from New York to London and upcoming in Milan. For their part, posh attendees at Fashion Weeks have been donning the skins of dead animals and drinking champagne and ordering their armed security to shoot the protestors as needed. Possibly flay them for adorable accessories.

PETA's targeting the use of crocodile hides from Vietnam. It's the new handbag rage. The croc hides and the return of other animal skins after the fashion industry'w short lived but highly publicized campaign to utilize faux substitutes. If you're shelling out twelve hundred for a skirt and thrice that for a purse, you want to know that one of God's creatures made the ultimate sacrifice for your social status.

The PETA chicks have been donning crocodile masks probably also made in Vietnam and lingerie and screaming outside Fashion Week venues. Bras and panties seems rather 1990's. The bar on fur and skin protests is currently nudity. You established it yourself with naked chicks in tiger stripes locked in cages. FEMEN bumped it by pushing naked muffin tops out there for free tampon marches across European capitals. Any shmoe can order up a chick in a reptile mask and underpants for fifty bucks in Craigslist's "Miscellaneous category". Tits or the Jungle Cruise continues to be a fabric store.