Phoebe Price's Tit Fell Out, Again

Phoebe Price has been wearing that bald spot covering hat and funky outfits designed to have her lady parts fall out since people believed the world's computers would shut down on 1/1/2000. Had the mainframes shut down, maybe she would've gone into another line of work. These causal factor trees are infinite.

Despite the hard fought progress of the Free the Nipple yetis, it's probably still illegal to whip out your tit in the middle of the day in Beverly Hills. There are Japanese tourists to consider. Also, Mickey Rourke's purse dog. Price plays the game of wardrobe malfunction. This is her ninety-seventh within three blocks of where all the celebrity paparazzi take their smoke breaks.

You could call it clever if there was some tangible gain. Even IMDB won't accept this as a valid credit. Mostly it seems like photo evidence to be stacked in a file that will be pulled out at a hearing someday.