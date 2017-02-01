See-Through Tops for the Modern Working Woman

The run of Fashion Weeks across the Western world is the right time to note that the fashion industry serves as an unchecked channel for elitism, racism, blind consumerism, and unprotected docking. The style industries receive an en masse reprieve from gender alarmist feminists because money. Also, mannish girls love cosmetics. Anorexia and body shaming is driven by Elle and Vogue and Glamour, not by Juggs and Road & Track. Say that aloud at a Manhattan Soul Cycle if you want to be beaten to death one girl punch at a time.

The Emiliano de la Morena catwalk at London Fashion Week is a typical example of the P.T. Barnum horse shit nature of the fashion business. Start with a handsome gay Spanish man with a vague applied arts background and an unnecessarily detailed description of who should be wearing his fineries:

"She is first and foremost strong, modern and in control. She knows her own mind and is not afraid to stand out; nor is she scared of expressing herself in a vibrant and bold way. She loves playing with her personality and uses dress to express the many layers of her character, always managing to strike the right balance between elegantly refined and provokingly sexy. This woman is in control of her life both emotionally and economically, she lives in or close to a major metropolis, spending most if not all her time in the city. It is important that the work she does stimulates her. Whatever her chosen field, it will be one that she can really commit to. She will be at the centre of the work that she does whatever the industry and whatever the level. Don’t mess with this woman; she will have you wrapped around her little finger in no time."

She sounds like a cunt. My Hanes brand underwear five-pack is more simply for the man who is cheap and hates to shop but needs something to keep his balls from chaffing his jeans. He may or may not live in or close to an EPA Superfund sight. Chinese gives him gas.

Following this bold designation of the urbane working woman, a bunch of chicks in see-through tops with no bras walk out to show you the new office look for Fall 2017. No wonder her work stimulates her. You can't imagine how it's stimulating her male co-workers. I could've told you bare tits work and I'm neither gay or Spanish or entertain Gwyneth Paltrow at my afterparties. I hope you make these bare breast tops in real woman sizes or you're going to catch hell. Save your sick days for Hanger Tuesdays.