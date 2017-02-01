Walking Dead Shirt Deemed Racist

A Walking Dead T-shirt featuring the character Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has been pulled from shelves in Britain after some no doubt financially challenged guy complained about it. The shirt features the likeness of Negan, known for killing zombies with a baseball bat, along with the phrase "Eeny Meeny Miny Moe." Sounds relatively harmless. Not according to some utter loser named Ian Lucraft, who spotted the shirt and actually took the time to file a formal complaint against it.

If you have that kind of time on your hands, suffice to say you are not currently engaged in any type of healthy human relationshps. Lucraft explained his stance, as he is saving the world one restocked T-shirt at a time:

"We were shocked when we came face to face with a new t-shirt with a racially explicit graphic and text. It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages."

If you're shocked by any T-shirt you should really watch a video of a whale shark attacking a diver on Youtube. That will blow your fucking mind. Maybe try licking your wife's asshole. It's a big world out there. The phrase Eeny Meeny Miny Moe is apparently offensive because it debatably has racist origins and is sometimes followed by the "Catch a nigger by his toe." Seems innocuous enough. If this is so dreadful why didn't any black people give a shit? Perhaps some of them are busy at work and don't have time to browse Urban Outfitters on a weekday afternoon on the government's dime.

You know what's actually racist? The NCAA. At least a few members of the Trump administration. Steve Harvey. Lynyrd Skynyrd. There's a show on Fox right now called The Mick. If you break it down, pretty much everything has racist roots because things used to be more racist. Tipping is racist. The balconies at the theater are racist. Soul food is racist. Baseball is racist. Water fountains are racist. Drug laws are racist. Want to try and abolish chitterlings or move the fuck on? The actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan summed it up with great brevity:

"Holy crap people are stupid."

Indeed they are, Jeffrey. It's come time for businesses to stop taking complaints. Tell people to go fuck themselves, it would be awesome. Next time you feel like filing a complaint about anything, consider taking that time to heroically support a small business by eating some fish and chips. A bureaucrat hero is something to be?