Whoopi Rides to the Rescue

Whoopi Goldberg isn't a bad person. She's simply annoying as fuck. The distinction is in the details. The rich and vacuous mavens of fashion at the big New York events this week were proudly shunning Tiffany Trump during her attendance at various designer shows. Some editor chicks from Elle magazine were bragging about moving away from Trump in the front row of some show and leaving her all alone. Hey, read my Tweet. Who's getting high fives at the pressed juicery later, ladies?

No clue why Donald Trump's daughter by his second wife is interested in fashion, but she's presumably wealthy and has a shit ton of free time, which makes her every bit as qualified as every other attendee.

Goldberg explained to the insipid cackling hens on The View how being a bitch to Tiffany Trump simply because you hate her dad as President is a bullshit move. Goldberg carved out the nuance between that and boycotting Ivanka Trump's shoes at Nordstrom's. It made half-sense. Goldberg offered to attend future fashion shows this week in New York with Trump.

You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you. Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!

A real civil rights moment for the history books. Trump accepted via Twitter with a smiley face. She seems like an innocent. Which is a kind way of saying not very smart.

Snobbish ladies pretending clothing and cosmetics form the STEM acronym might consider the fact that even Whoopi Goldberg thinks you're far more asshole than political activist. This seems like one of those come to Jesus moments. Not Christ obviously. Jesus, the gay Guatemalan designer. The brochures on feminism seemed far more appealing than the reality.