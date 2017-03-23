Artie Lange Fired From HBO Show

Artie Lange claimed in a radio interview that he was fired from HBO's everyman comedian cuckold serial Crashing because of his most recent arrest for drug possession. Lange talked openly about the addiction he just can't seem to shake:

"Part of my adult life is doping. If a kid’s gonna do a drug, I beg them just not to do opiates, because of the withdrawals, it becomes a part of you. It’s like not having oxygen."

That is actually good advice. If you're going to do a drug, do beer or weed. Especially if you find that you really like it. There are a lot of guys out there who recognize they're lunatics and stay away from the hard stuff because they know they'll end up barebacking trans prostitutes in cheap motel rooms. For Lange it's too late and it's something he's going to have to deal with the rest of his life. Now it's costing him work thanks to his idiot neighbors who called the cops on him for trying to break into his own car. They should feel worse than Lange.

Crashing producer Judd Apatow sent out a tweet denying Lange's claims that he'd been fired from the show. There are a few scenarios. It's possible Lange did not even have any upcoming appearances scheduled on the show and the point is moot. It's also possible HBO stepped in because, as Lange himself acknowledged, he could end up doing some minor jail time. Also having a junkie on the show is a major liability for insurance reasons and because now who knows if he's just going to not show up.

Steve Sarkisian got fired as USC's football coach for being a drunken mess and then sued them for not accommodating his disability. It's unclear how anyone can do that outside of ignoring the fact that you're wasted and unable to do your job while getting paid. Lange could probably do something similar but it seems he prides himself on having some kind of integrity and also doesn't likely doesn't have a list of verified rape incidents to blackmail employers with like Sarkisian. We're certainly all pulling for Artie Lange, this show needs a strong male presence. Also, I absentmindedly forgot to put him in my 2017 death pool.