Boston Drummer Dies Mid-Cruise

If you want to see the remaining members of April Wine, or a guy who toured with the Eagles, or the dude on bass in that one song you remember hearing when you first touched a girls breast, the Legends of Rock Cruise is for you. Themed cruises took off some decades ago when gay men from Red States realized they could all board a boat and get loaded and fuck the shit out of each other free of harassment in international waters. Also, Rosie O'Donnell would tell jokes. Nothing's perfect.

The new wave of cashing in at sea are nostalgia tours. Aged out rock bands and musicians or athletes from World Series way past hanging out with baby boomers on ships at sea. Imagine the joy of having people who remember your work from forty years earlier with unfettered access to your ear and person for five long days. There has to be a ton of senior citizen Yankees tipping themselves overboard. Or in the case of former Boston drummer, Sib Hashian, dying on stage.

Known for his epic 70's Armenian fro, Hashian was mid-set backing a band not allowed to call itself Boston when he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed dead to the floor. Drumming isn't an older man's sport. Though if you are a drummer, you know full well this is how you wish to go. Perhaps not in the Fiesta lounge of Royal Caribbean ship, but all the same, doing what you love. If that can't be fucking.

Word is the cruise is continuing on unabated and still living Legends of Rock performers are paying tribute to Hashian. Since his body is only a couple decks below in a freezer, it'd be hard not to make some mention. No holding up lighters on cruise ships. Consider pouring out some Amstel Light, depending on your drink ticket inventory.