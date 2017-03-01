Chelsea Handler Needs Her Laugh Track Back and Raccoons with Breast Addictions on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #81

People used to use to refer to the "town square" commonly. It's where you assembled to share news of the day, and buy your seed and hookers. Slaves if you were in with the Afflecks. That has long since been replaced by Hooters and the Internet. Thank God. Though topical discussions have become increasingly inane.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast, we dive deep into why Chelsea Handler can't do funny, Kesha's setback to her setback in fake rape court, wonder as to whether sex addiction is an ailment or an awesome, I quiz Matt on how many underaged boys he'd let his wife screw before packing his bags, and we can't help but notice that the Congressional candidate chick wants to keep reminding people not to look at her Maxim photos from college. We fell for it.

Please like us on iTunes or we'll force you to lick Nancy Pelosi's frozen face until you get to the Tootsie roll center.