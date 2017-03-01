Demi Rose Not Without a Plan

This chick used to bang Tyga. That's the simplest way to express an entire character back story in one terse statement. Sexism doesn't happen in a vacuum.

Demi Rose Mawby trolls London nightclubs in revealing dresses thrice a week announcing that it's her birthday or she's celebrating a big career get. Neither seem true but tons of guys want to fuck her so they smile and wish her congratulations.

There have always been girls like Mawby. In yesteryear they weren't afforded aspirational career titles. "Internet phenom" and "celebrity model" hardly seem like the logical replacement to floozy. There has to be a word that connotes a woman's intentions to rake off her looks, but never in the public marketplace. "Melania" comes to mind.