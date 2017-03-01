Domino's Pizza Sex Chick Milking What She Can (VIDEO)

British blond chick Daniella Hirst and her boyfriend were captured on closed circuit in a Domino's Pizza having sex while waiting on their pie. Couples have been given reality TV deals on less. Domino's stores maintain constant cameras due to being robbed on average every eleven seconds. Also their own employees are fucking each other with parmesan breadsticks and need to be shown the video so they'll stop saying "not me" when questioned.

It seems unlikely the British couple knew they were being captured on camera. According to Hirst, she merely likes to fuck in public places. It's not every reasonably good looking woman's hobby at 28, but if it's your girlfriend's, good for you, you lucky SOB.

See racy photos of Daniella Hirst face and righteous body: HERE

It's the ten year anniversary of the release of the Kim Kardashian sex tape. A paradigm shifting date in history that showed trashy women there might be life changing money in fucking on camera. Hirst is aiming for any amount of attention she can find from her pizza chain doggy. She and her boyfriend are posting kitschy Domino's logo laden naughty photos. In hindsight, maybe you should've fucked in a hipper brand outlet.