Elsa Hosk Loves French Fries

A cool person would never put on a special shirt that reads French Fries in order to take a photo of themselves eating french fries. Such an idea would simply never occur to a person you'd want to hang out with. It would make no more sense to them than piercing their dick or tweeting their admiration to Ariana Grande.

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk made the super pathetic yet all too common model mistake of pretending she likes to eat junk food like one of the guys. Notice it's a still, not a video. According to Elsa, she's a veritable Kobayashi, and it's kind of a deal breaker:

"If ya don't like French fries we can't be friends."

Really? What do you mean by like french fries? There's no way a Victoria's Secret model eats a lot of french fries. Could one in theory have an affinity for foie gras but just abstain from it for personal reasons? In that case I'm a huge fan of the ballet. I just can't support it because of their labor practices.

Is Hosk insinuating that if you offered her a french fry and she declined it, that would be grounds for de-friending her? Why would any cool person even care whether or not someone liked french fries? What if they just don't like french fries, who gives a shit? Try this logic. Seriously, I really like charity benefits, I'm just on a diet from them.

Only a model would think liking french fries makes them interesting. They're an incredibly delicious food, everyone likes them. Some people eat them all the time. Those are children, and obese people. Most people occasionally eat them. Then there's the group of people who never eat them. That's the group you're in Hosk. You make good money stop acting like you're a heavyweight fighter who doesn't train.

Could one model just be honest and do one of these stupid photos with cocaine on their nose?