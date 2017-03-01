Emma Thompson Remembers That Time Trump Hit On Her

Maybe you don't share that story from decades ago when some famous billionaire called you up out of the blue and invited you to get to know each other over a meal. After all, you're pretty famous in your own right. But if that guy's become President of the United States, you'd have told that story a million times by now.

Emma Thompson told a TV reporter in Scandinavia which sounds like a fake place that back in 1998 when she was filming Primary Colors, Donald Trump phoned her in her trailer randomly and invited her to stay at one of his Trump Towers. Which is why owning a luxury hotel chain is so fucking boss. Almost too easy. Even British women will throw down.

Thompson claims Trump also offered "dinner some time". Sounds horrendous. Single rich guy has the hots for you enough that he'll forgive those British teeth. Trump was single at the time. So was Thompson. Asking you out to dinner? Like a portrait in rape culture.

Thompson made it clear she didn't accept Trump's offer. If she had, she wouldn't be sharing the harrowing tale as the least effective Trump-mauls-women story yet. You've simply got to have one. You were portraying the Hillary Clinton character in Primary Colors, is it possible that made him want you? That would be gross. Polish this turd vignette and try again. Scandinavia is clearly just practice.