Eva Gutowski Google Star

While you weren't looking, Google started manufacturing their own young celebrities. Most of them are in their 20's, but look younger and non-threatening to high school girls. Google uses YouTube to identify algorithmically superior video personalities they can foster into full blown stars while pretending the process is completely random.

The movie industry started this a long time ago. When studios owned actors under contact, they'd invest in kids from Nebraska with the right look and turn them into stars they owned. Provide them the right clothes, great hair, tabloid press coverage, even marry them off to one another and sell amazing offscreen love stories. Anything to sell more cigarettes. The music industry has done very much the same with random cute teen girl and guy. The difference with Google is it's not an exec with a cigar and a hunch on who will sell. Google has all your data. They know who will sell.

Eva Gutowski from Orange County started posting video logs five years ago when she started at a local college. She's twenty-three now but passes for high school and is completely non-threatening. Adorable, but not pretty. She won't steal your boyfriend. She will tell you how to dress to impress that cute boy in math class. Google signed her up and her videos started becoming featured and promoted on YouTube, while her production budgets and graphics rose.

Gutowski's risen to 8 million subscribers on YouTube. Her comedy skit videos on first crushes and how to handle annoying locker mates receive ten to twenty millions views. That's network television show numbers, only these are 13-18 year old girls that will never watch network television, ever. Gutowski's been aligned with major brands woven seamlessly into her content. You couldn't tell a How to Find the Perfect Jeans skit video that was sponsored versus one that is not. They are exactly the same, minus the $250,000 fee that's behind one of them. Major consumer brands have no idea how YouTube works. They only know they need to be in it. Money flows thusly.

In the old days, nobody knew that Mickey Mantle was a womanizing drunk or Rock Hudson was tapping man ass. It's hard to imagine teen girls of today buy into the purity of the content when the reality of the commercial setup is only a click away. It speaks to the desire for ignorance. The very same logic that goes into why low rent singles bars are so dark. Pretend is always better than reality. Get out before the lights come up. That girl you've been lying to for the last ninety minutes is a dude. We all have our Gutowski conceits.