Guy Who Beat Up Subway Jared Speaks Out

Television is our greatest teacher. Countless prison shows have taught us there's a hierarchy in the joint. No matter which state prison hosts you as a long term guest, kiddie fuckers are on the bottom rung. I raped a grown woman. You fingered her daughter. You're mine to stomp.

Last year, Subway spokesperson and avid underaged kid video producer Jared Fogle got his ass beat at a prison in Colorado. Dispenser of hoosegow justice Steve Nigg is finally explaining his rationale for calling his own name in a Code Red on the pedophile:

You would not believe how arrogant Jared was. He hired bodyguards and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god."

Which only goes to show that even the caste system has several mini-castes. Nerds mock nerdier kids. Jocks mock counterparts who only agree to topical steroids. Pedophiles are ranked as well. Nigg took a legal beatdown of his own from the prison warden as a result of his vigilantism.

"(I've) lost good times (time off his sentence) and spent many months in the hole, plus the loss of commissary and email."

Nigg concluded that he has no regrets and would do it all over again. Which would make him the hardened lifer with a heart of gold character on any number of prison shows. Prison house justice needs its Buford Pussers. Nobody's hands are clean. The ones without kiddy scratch marks are the relatively cleaner.