Jay Cutler's Wife Posts Ass Shot

Jay Culter is currently a free agent. And? So is Aaron Hernandez. You can be one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league and catch on with another team holding a clipboard. Not if you're a raging asshole who looks and acts like every 80's movie bad guy though.

Cutler's NFL career was successful in much the same way as Herbert Hoover's Presidency. It's an elite job. He got it. That's pretty much all there is to say.

He married reality show garbage Kristin Cavallari at the height of her reality show fame, a move that made roughly as much sense as routinely throwing the ball to the opposing team's safety on 3rd and 10 in any game that mattered. She was pregnant with his kid. That probably had something to do with it. And more than the opposing team's safety can say.

Cavallari recently posted a photo of her husband with his ass showing looking out over the ocean's horizon. Is this symbolic? Is he searching his soul for what to do next? Or did he just cum in her nostril and they're both really high?

He never told her to remove the photo which means he enjoys people looking at his bare ass. Such an act perfectly encapsulates the life and career of one Jay Cutler, the act would have been kind of charming if you didn't suck at your job. Now bend over while Cavallari pumps the Brady highlights and applies the jelly.