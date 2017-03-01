Jennifer Lawrence Screwed By Older Man

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are doing romantically great. Aronofsky is a 48-year-old director who looks like he scheduled the trains for Mussolini; Lawrence a 26-year-old actress who did better than Trump last year and screams wage gap. The two met when Aronofsky directed her in the upcoming film, Mother!. The track record of films with exclamation marks in their title is spotty. Airplane! excluded, naturally.

A source known only to the literati at People magazines assures the world that the couple are doing wonderful. Primarily thanks to Lawrence's unbridled maturity and admiration for Aronofsky’s craft.

Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused. She has been mesmerized by his talent and brains since she started working with him. These are two talented people who love their work and are respected for it.

If you can afford an anonymous source, get one now. They sound tremendous. Also, cold pressed juice in their offices on Wilshire.

Since the dawn of the movie industry, directors have made actresses ovulate. Aronofsky knows the drill. He and Rachel Weisz broke off their engagement in 2010 after nine years together. Older men are only doing it right if they string a woman along during her prime.

Lawrence's dad fetish will be in full swing by the time Aronofsky dumps her. The dynamic would be surprising if it hadn't played out so many times. Roman Polanski took it too far. Woody Allen did what he could with Mia Farrow. Weisz is the winner here because she's fucking James Bond and gets to watch Lawrence dumped by Aronofsky for Elle Fanning's daughter.