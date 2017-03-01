Kaley Cuoco Gifting Blossom Several Mill

KIA Navy SEAL Ryan Owens obviously now comes to mind in terms of self-sacrifice. Second on that list has to be Kaley Cuoco and the four other original cast members of The Big Bang Theory. For reasons known only to a very cruel and whimsical God, these situation comedy line readers worked themselves into a million dollars per episode paydays. That's for a show that will go on for as many years as they can find twenty million people with a wildly low bar for must-see TV. So, forever.

Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch who joined the show as regulars in Season Three were left out of the fat acting deal and left mired in $200,000 per episode fees. How is Blossom supposed to live off that? Nursing your middle school kids only saves you so much.

Hollywood actors know an atrocity when they see one.Those crazy kids from the original cast got together and agreed to take only $900,000 per episode, such that Bialik and Rauch could get a bump from $200,000 to something closer to a living wage at $450,000 per episode. Please, hold your applause, grateful nation. Dropping from $22 million for a five months shooting season to below twenty has numerous hidden hurdles. But that's the very definition of sacrifice. They don't make statues for heroes like these. I'd probably buy a Cuoco to tribute.