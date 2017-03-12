Kyle Busch Needs a Better Fight Suit (VIDEO)

It's futile to start ranking sports as to masculine legitimacy. A shit ton of people love NASCAR racing. An even greater shit ton love soccer, though the latter lacks epic death by way of Sunoco Green conflagration.

You can pretend the sponsor laden drivers wardrobe doesn't make a difference. Not in your take home pay or the hot women who fuck successful NASCAR drivers. But when you're stomping down Pit Row looking to brawl, you simply can't be dressed like a pack of peanut M&M's.

Kyle Busch seemed certain that Joey Logan cut him off during the Kobalt 400. Busch spun out and lost the race. If you thought cutting people off was the exact point of auto racing, raise your hand. It was certainly the rule of elementary school go-carts, middle school bicycles, and high school beaters. It worked for Dick Dastardly.

If some douche broke some unwritten rule of your sport, maybe almost killed you, and cost you a few hundred grand, you can understand the fury. Could you maybe slip into a car battery or armed forces sponsored getup before going full Monday Night Raw ring approach? Also, the dude from Team Penzoil who laid in a cheap kick needs to go. That move is so soccer.